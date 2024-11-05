Left Menu

Echoes of Unity: Bhupen Hazarika's Enduring Legacy

Tributes poured in for Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary in Assam, celebrating his contribution to unity. Government officials, cultural organizations, and citizens honored the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' through music and ceremonies. His works continue to inspire and resonate, promoting Assam's beauty and cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:22 IST
Bhupen Hazarika
  • Country:
  • India

Tributes poured in across Assam on Tuesday, marking the death anniversary of musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika, whose songs were celebrated in numerous events organized for the occasion.

Hazarika's role in promoting unity was widely acknowledged with tributes from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who lauded the 'Bard of Brahmaputra' for his contributions to cultural harmony.

A memorial event by the state's Cultural Department in Jalukbari drew dignitaries and citizens alike, while 10,000 earthen lamps were lit at Dighalipukhuri. Various organizations and educational institutions also paid their respects, reinforcing Hazarika's enduring impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

