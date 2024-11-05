Left Menu

Tourism Leaders Unite Against Terror in Kashmir, Demand Action

Tourism leaders in Kashmir condemned recent terror incidents, urging peace in the valley and support for government efforts to stabilize the region. They highlighted the economic dependence on tourism and called for addressing social issues like unemployment to curb such attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:14 IST
Tourism Leaders Unite Against Terror in Kashmir, Demand Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tourism industry in Kashmir has strongly condemned recent terror incidents in the valley, labeling them as unacceptable and pledging support for the government's peace initiatives. The sector is focused on preserving stability and ensuring the safety of tourists.

At a joint press conference, various business leaders from the tourism sector made it clear that such violence is intolerable to Kashmiris. Mushtaq Chaya, representing the Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers Club, emphasized the economic devastation these acts could inflict, as countless individuals rely on tourism for their livelihood.

In response to recent grenade attacks and violence targeting non-locals, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo urged the government to investigate underlying causes, including unemployment and drug abuse. The collective resolve among tourism leaders remains firm, advocating for a proactive approach to maintain peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024