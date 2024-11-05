Tourism Leaders Unite Against Terror in Kashmir, Demand Action

The tourism industry in Kashmir has strongly condemned recent terror incidents in the valley, labeling them as unacceptable and pledging support for the government's peace initiatives. The sector is focused on preserving stability and ensuring the safety of tourists.

At a joint press conference, various business leaders from the tourism sector made it clear that such violence is intolerable to Kashmiris. Mushtaq Chaya, representing the Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers Club, emphasized the economic devastation these acts could inflict, as countless individuals rely on tourism for their livelihood.

In response to recent grenade attacks and violence targeting non-locals, Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo urged the government to investigate underlying causes, including unemployment and drug abuse. The collective resolve among tourism leaders remains firm, advocating for a proactive approach to maintain peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)