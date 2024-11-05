Gole Market Transforms into Iconic Women's Achievements Museum

In a landmark move, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, inspected ongoing restoration efforts at Gole Market, soon to be India's premier museum highlighting women's achievements. The project, marking a milestone in cultural preservation, is the first in India to focus solely on women's contributions across diverse fields.

Joining Saxena were senior officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). The group reviewed updates, including a new service block and a subway connecting Gole Market to surrounding roads. Saxena, who laid the foundation stone in October last year, was briefed on measures to strengthen the site's foundation due to its susceptibility to seismic activity.

The restoration project, costing Rs 21.66 crore, focuses on conserving Gole Market's historic architecture and ensuring its original details are maintained. Once completed, the site, closed for over a decade, is expected to attract significant visitor interest, celebrating iconic achievements by Indian women in arts, science, literature, and more.

