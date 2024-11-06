Eternal Echoes: The Lifelong Legacy of Sharda Sinha

Celebrated folk singer Sharda Sinha, often referred to as the 'Begum Akhtar of Mithila', passed away after a long struggle with multiple myeloma, just days after her 72nd birthday. Her voice, a staple of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh's cultural tapestry, resonated far beyond the region, especially during the Chhath Puja festivities.

Sinha's contribution to the world of Indian folk music was monumental. She was a skilled classical singer who infused her repertoire with folk elements, earning her distinction as 'Bihar Kokila'. Her songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages have become iconic, reflecting the essence of everyday life and cultural celebrations.

The recipient of numerous accolades including the Padma Bhushan, Sinha was an ambassador of Indian culture worldwide. Despite facing health challenges, she continued to engage with her audience through social media platforms. Her legacy continues through the Sharda Sinha Art & Culture Foundation, managed by her son Anshuman.

(With inputs from agencies.)