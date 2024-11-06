Left Menu

Eternal Echoes: The Lifelong Legacy of Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, celebrated as the 'Begum Akhtar of Mithila', passed away at 72 after a battle with multiple myeloma. Known for popularizing the folk music of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, she was renowned for her songs during Chhath Puja. Her career, honored with Padma awards, spanned five decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:41 IST
Eternal Echoes: The Lifelong Legacy of Sharda Sinha
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated folk singer Sharda Sinha, often referred to as the 'Begum Akhtar of Mithila', passed away after a long struggle with multiple myeloma, just days after her 72nd birthday. Her voice, a staple of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh's cultural tapestry, resonated far beyond the region, especially during the Chhath Puja festivities.

Sinha's contribution to the world of Indian folk music was monumental. She was a skilled classical singer who infused her repertoire with folk elements, earning her distinction as 'Bihar Kokila'. Her songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi languages have become iconic, reflecting the essence of everyday life and cultural celebrations.

The recipient of numerous accolades including the Padma Bhushan, Sinha was an ambassador of Indian culture worldwide. Despite facing health challenges, she continued to engage with her audience through social media platforms. Her legacy continues through the Sharda Sinha Art & Culture Foundation, managed by her son Anshuman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024