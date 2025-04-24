Russia's Stance on Nuclear Retaliation Amidst Western Tensions
In a recent interview, Moscow's top security official Sergei Shoigu said Russia retains the right to use nuclear weapons if faced with Western threats. U.S. President Trump has disrupted American policy in Ukraine amid these tensions, while Russia amends its nuclear doctrine for defensive measures.
Russia has stated it reserves the right to use nuclear weapons if it experiences aggression from Western nations, according to Sergei Shoigu, Moscow's top security official, who spoke to the TASS state news agency. This declaration highlights mounting tensions between Russia and the West.
Amidst potential peace negotiation breakdowns in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump has made waves in foreign policy, urging Ukraine to reach a ceasefire while easing pressure on Russia. Since assuming office, Trump's approach has significantly altered U.S. policy regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Shoigu, formerly Russia's defense minister, emphasized amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine approved by President Putin last November. The new terms allow for nuclear action if conventional threats jeopardize Russia's sovereignty or that of its allies, marking a stringent stance on global security issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
