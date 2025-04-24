Hubballi Airport Receives Top Honour for Sustainable Energy Efforts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced Thursday that Hubballi Airport in Karnataka achieved the prestigious Platinum Recognition in the Green Airports Recognition 2025 from Airports Council International (ACI), covering the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. This top honor, awarded for 'Sustainable Energy at Airports,' recognizes airports with annual passenger traffic of less than six million.

The award was presented during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi on April 16. Rajesh Nilkanth Shinde, Executive Director (Technical) of AAI, received the award on behalf of the AAI Chairman. This accolade highlights the innovative 8 MW solar power plant project at Hubballi Airport, commissioned in December 2022, marking a significant move towards energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability.

The solar power plant is notable for being the first in India to supply renewable energy to several airports within a state, including Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mysuru airports, with plans for future distribution to additional sites. This initiative supports AAI's goal of advancing green airport operations, furthering India's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions. The Platinum Recognition underscores AAI's dedication to sustainable infrastructure and environmental care.

