Left Menu

Hubballi Airport Receives Top Honour for Sustainable Energy Efforts

On Thursday, Hubballi Airport in Karnataka earned the Platinum Recognition in the Green Airports Recognition 2025 by Airports Council International's Asia-Pacific and Middle East divisions. This accolade recognizes the airport's significant strides in sustainable energy management, including a pioneering 8 MW solar power project reducing carbon emissions substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:11 IST
Hubballi Airport Receives Top Honour for Sustainable Energy Efforts
AAI's Hubballi airport awarded with Platinum Recognition in ACI's Green Airports Recognition (Photo/AAI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced Thursday that Hubballi Airport in Karnataka achieved the prestigious Platinum Recognition in the Green Airports Recognition 2025 from Airports Council International (ACI), covering the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. This top honor, awarded for 'Sustainable Energy at Airports,' recognizes airports with annual passenger traffic of less than six million.

The award was presented during the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition in New Delhi on April 16. Rajesh Nilkanth Shinde, Executive Director (Technical) of AAI, received the award on behalf of the AAI Chairman. This accolade highlights the innovative 8 MW solar power plant project at Hubballi Airport, commissioned in December 2022, marking a significant move towards energy self-sufficiency and environmental sustainability.

The solar power plant is notable for being the first in India to supply renewable energy to several airports within a state, including Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mysuru airports, with plans for future distribution to additional sites. This initiative supports AAI's goal of advancing green airport operations, furthering India's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions. The Platinum Recognition underscores AAI's dedication to sustainable infrastructure and environmental care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025