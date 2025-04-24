Left Menu

Tragedy and Tribute: A Community Mourns in Balasore

A heart-wrenching scene unfolded in Odisha's Balasore district as nine-year-old Tanuj Kumar Satpathy performed the last rites for his father, Prashant. The community, along with local leaders, gathered to support the grieving family. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured financial aid and educational support for Tanuj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:10 IST
Tragedy and Tribute: A Community Mourns in Balasore
  • Country:
  • India

A somber morning in Odisha's Balasore district marked the funeral of Prashant Satpathy, one of the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam. His nine-year-old son, Tanuj, carried out the poignant ritual of lighting the funeral pyre, a sight that moved the entire community present.

Local dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, joined over a hundred villagers in a heartfelt procession from the family's home to the crematorium. During the visit, the Chief Minister pledged significant support for the bereaved family.

Despite the grief-stricken atmosphere, the community's solidarity shone through as chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe' filled the air, celebrating the life and memory of the fallen local hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025