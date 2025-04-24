Tragedy and Tribute: A Community Mourns in Balasore

A somber morning in Odisha's Balasore district marked the funeral of Prashant Satpathy, one of the victims of a terror attack in Pahalgam. His nine-year-old son, Tanuj, carried out the poignant ritual of lighting the funeral pyre, a sight that moved the entire community present.

Local dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, joined over a hundred villagers in a heartfelt procession from the family's home to the crematorium. During the visit, the Chief Minister pledged significant support for the bereaved family.

Despite the grief-stricken atmosphere, the community's solidarity shone through as chants of 'Jai Hind' and 'Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe' filled the air, celebrating the life and memory of the fallen local hero.

(With inputs from agencies.)