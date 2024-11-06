Jay Baruchel Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'Mile End Kicks'

Actor Jay Baruchel has officially joined the cast of Chandler Levack's much-anticipated romantic comedy 'Mile End Kicks.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Barbie Ferreira and marks the reunion of Baruchel with the production team behind Blackberry, a film about a groundbreaking smartphone innovation.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Montreal's indie music scene in 2011, 'Mile End Kicks' tells the story of Grace Pine, played by Ferreira. Pine, a 24-year-old music critic, relocates to Montreal to pen a book on Alanis Morissette's iconic album 'Jagged Little Pill.' However, her plans are upended when she becomes romantically involved with the members of an indie band she's supposed to promote.

The film boasts a talented cast including Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons, and Juliette Gariepy. Renowned filmmaker Chandler Levack, known for her debut at the Toronto Film Festival, has completed production in Montreal. Notably, Baruchel has earned fame for his voice role in 'How to Train Your Dragon' and roles in 'Fanboys,' 'She's Out of My League,' and 'This Is the End.'

