Left Menu

Jay Baruchel Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'Mile End Kicks'

Jay Baruchel is set to star in Chandler Levack's romantic comedy 'Mile End Kicks', alongside Barbie Ferreira. The film, produced by Zapruder Films and Banner House Productions, explores Montreal's indie music scene, following a music critic entwined with an indie band. Filming has wrapped in Montreal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:00 IST
Jay Baruchel Joins Star-Studded Cast in 'Mile End Kicks'
Jay Baruchel (image source: Instagram/ @jonathanadamsaundersbaruchel). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jay Baruchel has officially joined the cast of Chandler Levack's much-anticipated romantic comedy 'Mile End Kicks.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film also stars Barbie Ferreira and marks the reunion of Baruchel with the production team behind Blackberry, a film about a groundbreaking smartphone innovation.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Montreal's indie music scene in 2011, 'Mile End Kicks' tells the story of Grace Pine, played by Ferreira. Pine, a 24-year-old music critic, relocates to Montreal to pen a book on Alanis Morissette's iconic album 'Jagged Little Pill.' However, her plans are upended when she becomes romantically involved with the members of an indie band she's supposed to promote.

The film boasts a talented cast including Devon Bostick, Stanley Simons, and Juliette Gariepy. Renowned filmmaker Chandler Levack, known for her debut at the Toronto Film Festival, has completed production in Montreal. Notably, Baruchel has earned fame for his voice role in 'How to Train Your Dragon' and roles in 'Fanboys,' 'She's Out of My League,' and 'This Is the End.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024