Vikrant Massey Faces Threats Over Fact-Based 'The Sabarmati Report'

Actor Vikrant Massey has reported receiving death threats on social media due to his involvement in 'The Sabarmati Report', an upcoming film set in the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

Massey, who plays a journalist in this thriller drama, stressed the film's factual basis amid concerns of potential communal discord. Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.

Kapoor describes the film as a 'social commentary' on the Godhra incident, denying any political influence in its production. 'The Sabarmati Report', releasing on November 15, aims to shed light on less reported facets of this tragic event.

