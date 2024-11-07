Rachael Gunn's Unexpected Olympic Exit: A Tale of Triumph and Turmoil

Australian breaker Rachael Gunn has revealed her decision to retire from competitive breaking, just three months after her performance at the Paris Olympics ignited controversy and widespread online ridicule. Gunn's unconventional routine, which featured a 'kangaroo hop,' attracted both criticism and conspiracy theories regarding her qualification.

The 37-year-old Sydney university lecturer failed to score in all three rounds, prompting her to reconsider her future in the sport. In an interview with 2DayFM radio, Gunn cited the overwhelming public scrutiny as a significant factor influencing her decision to step back from competitions.

Despite the backlash, Gunn stood by her Olympic performance, which came after winning the Oceania Championships—a direct qualifier. She described the experience as 'wild' and unnerving, particularly when confronted by cameras in the streets of Paris. Undeterred, Gunn continues to dance privately and remains appreciative of the support from her peers.

