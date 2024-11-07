Rage and Revenge: 'Boy Kills World' on Lionsgate Play

'Boy Kills World', an action thriller featuring Bill Skarsgard, is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on November 29, as announced by the streamer. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in US theaters in April this year.

Directed by Moritz Mohr, the movie stars Skarsgard as Boy, a deaf-mute navigating a brutal existence by escaping into a vivid fantasy. After witnessing his family's murder, he immerses in rigorous training under a shaman, transforming into an unstoppable force for vengeance.

Skarsgard revealed the demanding preparation for the role, including losing 20 pounds and mastering combat techniques in a limited timeframe. The film also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)