Left Menu

Rage and Revenge: 'Boy Kills World' on Lionsgate Play

'Boy Kills World' is an action-packed thriller starring Bill Skarsgard as a deaf-mute protagonist who trains to become an unstoppable fighter after his family's murder. Directed by Moritz Mohr, the film, releasing on Lionsgate Play, premiered worldwide at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:49 IST
Rage and Revenge: 'Boy Kills World' on Lionsgate Play
  • Country:
  • India

'Boy Kills World', an action thriller featuring Bill Skarsgard, is set to premiere on Lionsgate Play on November 29, as announced by the streamer. The film had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and was released in US theaters in April this year.

Directed by Moritz Mohr, the movie stars Skarsgard as Boy, a deaf-mute navigating a brutal existence by escaping into a vivid fantasy. After witnessing his family's murder, he immerses in rigorous training under a shaman, transforming into an unstoppable force for vengeance.

Skarsgard revealed the demanding preparation for the role, including losing 20 pounds and mastering combat techniques in a limited timeframe. The film also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Brett Gelman, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024