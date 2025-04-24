Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boosting Healthcare Access in Vietnam with Fine-Tuned AI for Low-Resource Languages
Diplomatic Discussions: India's Engagement in the Middle East
Odisha Expands Healthcare Access with Ayushman Bharat and Vaya Vandana Yojana
Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing Healthcare Accessibility and Affordability
ESIC Expands with 10 New Medical Colleges and Enhanced Healthcare Access