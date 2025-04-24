All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:55 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
