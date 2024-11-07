Celebrating Chhath: A Festival of Devotion and Prosperity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Chhath Puja, emphasizing the festival's attributes of simplicity and dedication. Celebrated in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, this four-day Hindu festival venerates the Sun God through fasting, bathing, and prayer rituals, bringing wishes of happiness and prosperity to all participants.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on Chhath Puja, conveying his hopes for happiness, prosperity, and good fortune for all. The festival, significant in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, reflects values of simplicity and dedication.
This year's Chhath Puja includes traditional customs such as holy bathing and fasting over a span of four days, culminating in prayers and offerings to the Sun God. The celebration reflects the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the festival in the region.
Modi, in his social media post, underscored the festival's essence, wishing, 'May this great festival, a symbol of simplicity, restraint, determination and dedication, bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya!'
(With inputs from agencies.)
