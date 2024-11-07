Chhath Puja Preparations Interrupted by Grim Discovery in New Delhi

During preparations for the sacred Chhath Puja festival along the Yamuna river, New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh residents stumbled upon a macabre scene—a highly decomposed body floating in the water.

Alerted to the discovery, police identified the deceased as Chokkala Srinivas, a resident of Karimnagar in Telangana. Srinivas was wearing a Rudraaksh mala around his wrist and neck, and the body appeared severely swollen and decomposed, suggesting it had been in the river for 10-15 days.

The police received the tip-off about the grim find from locals busy constructing embankments near the Okhla barrage beneath the Kalandi Kunj flyover on Thursday morning.

