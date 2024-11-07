Left Menu

Chhath Puja Preparations Interrupted by Grim Discovery in New Delhi

During Chhath Puja preparations along the Yamuna river, locals discovered a decomposed body in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Police identified the deceased as Chokkala Srinivas from Karimnagar, Telangana. The body was found floating at Okhla barrage, wearing a Rudraaksh mala, and appeared to be 10-15 days old.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:54 IST
Chhath Puja Preparations Interrupted by Grim Discovery in New Delhi
body
  • Country:
  • India

During preparations for the sacred Chhath Puja festival along the Yamuna river, New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh residents stumbled upon a macabre scene—a highly decomposed body floating in the water.

Alerted to the discovery, police identified the deceased as Chokkala Srinivas, a resident of Karimnagar in Telangana. Srinivas was wearing a Rudraaksh mala around his wrist and neck, and the body appeared severely swollen and decomposed, suggesting it had been in the river for 10-15 days.

The police received the tip-off about the grim find from locals busy constructing embankments near the Okhla barrage beneath the Kalandi Kunj flyover on Thursday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024