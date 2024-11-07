Britain Honours India's Iron Man: A Legacy of Unity and Strength

Priti Patel, Britain's recently appointed shadow foreign secretary, led moving tributes at a diaspora gathering in London to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister. She reflected on following in his footsteps when she became the UK's first home secretary of Indian heritage in 2019.

Addressing the audience at the High Commission of India, Patel outlined the 'Iron Man' of India's formidable role as a pillar of unity and empowerment. She remarked on the historical irony of how London's legal ties with figures like Patel influenced India's post-independence judicial system, reinforcing strong educational and people-to-people relationships today.

Celebrated at the National Unity Day event was Patel's vision for India as a democratic superpower with a vast middle-class influence. Highlights included Lord Rami Ranger's remarks on Patel's visionary leadership, emphasizing the need for national unity, and the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami's homage to Patel's understanding of realpolitik, which helped safeguard India's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)