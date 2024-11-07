Flourishing 'Tiger Wings' Transform Bengaluru Airport with Vertical Gardens

Globally acclaimed botanist Patrick Blanc unveiled 'Tiger Wings', a sprawling vertical garden installation at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The 4,000 square-foot wall, featuring 15,000 plants, showcases 153 different species native to India.

The project, which Blanc describes as his largest in India, utilizes a specialized hydroponic system enlisting felt layers to support plant growth without soil. This innovative method, explained Blanc, mimics the natural conditions where plants flourish with minimal water and nutrients.

Hari Marar, BIAL's CEO, expressed excitement at the visual transformation as the plants mature. The sustainable design promises low maintenance, underscoring nature's self-regulating capabilities while uplifting the airport's green landscape.

