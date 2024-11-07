Baliyatra Festival: A Historic Maritime Splendor Returns to Cuttack

The Orissa High Court has permitted the Cuttack district administration to hold the Baliyatra festival on the Mahanadi river banks, utilizing both the upper and lower grounds. The festival is set to commence on Kartika purnima, November 15.

Previously, the High Court had recommended limiting the festival to the lower ground and using the upper ground for parking to alleviate traffic congestion. However, upon assurances from the district collector and city DCP, the court has approved the use of both grounds while planning for the upper ground to serve as a parking area in future events.

The district collector has promised the court that temporary stalls will not encroach on adjacent roads, and a green corridor will be established for emergency services. Infrastructural developments, including new roads and pollution control strategies, will be implemented to ensure the smooth operation of the festival, celebrating the ancient trade connections of Kalinga.

(With inputs from agencies.)