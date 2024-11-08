Hema Malini Shines at Braj Raj Utsav: A Celebration of Culture and Devotion in Mathura

Veteran actor and BJP Member of Parliament, Hema Malini, representing Mathura, has lauded the Braj Raj Utsav for its exceptional showcase of Uttar Pradesh's art, spirituality, and craftsmanship. The annual 10-day cultural festival, now in its third day, has grown significantly, offering performances and exhibits that highlight the region's heritage.

This year's event, according to Malini, features a lineup of prominent celebrities and a variety of cultural programs. "Prominent performances include 'Humare Raam' by Ashutosh Rane and a show on the life of Jhansi Ki Rani. The diversity of events reflects the contributions of our 'veeranganas' and pays homage to India's rich cultural tapestry," she stated.

The festival is set to welcome celebrated musicians such as Kailash Kher and Anup Jalota, with highlights like a Krishna Leela performance by Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra artists soon taking the stage. The event doubles as a vibrant marketplace for traditional handicrafts, housing a vast range of handcrafted items including sarees, jewelry, and mojris for attendees to explore.

Reflecting on Braj Raj Utsav's growing appeal, Malini expressed pride in her contributions to what has become a significant cultural celebration in the region. Earlier in the event, Malini delivered a standout dance performance honoring saint Mirabai on her 525th birth anniversary, captivating audiences with her portrayal through traditional Bharatnatyam.

Malini shared the experience, noting, "Performing as an artist while Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched was a highlight. We are grateful for his presence, as he even launched a coin in Mirabai's memory. The festival's success underlines its dedication to celebrating Braj's rich heritage."

(With inputs from agencies.)