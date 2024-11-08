Ryan Reynolds Considers Future Oscar Hosting Prospects Amidst Hollywood Negotiations

Renowned Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has reportedly ruled out emceeing the Oscars 2025, but is not closing the door on the opportunity in years to come, according to People magazine. Reynolds addressed swirling speculations about him and Hugh Jackman as the top contenders for hosting duties at the illustrious awards show.

"No, I don't, historically speaking, that is a difficult job, you know," Reynolds candidly shared, emphasizing that it is a challenging task even for the exceptionally talented. He acknowledged past hosts who performed seamlessly despite the intense spotlight, adding, "It would be a dream to do it one day. I'll say that," while revealing his current focus is on writing a non-Marvel film featuring himself, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy.

July saw Jimmy Kimmel withdraw from hosting the ceremony for the fifth time, with comedian John Mulaney similarly declining the role. By October, the duo of Reynolds and Jackman was in negotiations for the gig, People informed. Meanwhile, other stars like Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, and Dwayne Johnson have also been approached as potential hosts.

Jackman, who previously hosted the 81st Oscars in 2009 and the Tony Awards on four occasions, shares a cinematic history with Reynolds, highlighting their collaboration in the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.

The film franchise highlights Reynolds' and Jackman's formidable star power, narrated through the adventures of Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, as he confronts an existential crisis that propels him back into action, coaxing an initially hesitant Wolverine to join his tumultuous ride. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features a prominent cast including Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner.

(With inputs from agencies.)