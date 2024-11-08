Left Menu

Arrests Made in Liam Payne Death Investigation: New Revelations Emerge

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who died after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony. The suspects, a hotel worker and a drug dealer, allegedly supplied narcotics found in Payne's system. Investigations continue to uncover further developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:32 IST
Liam Payne (Photo/Instagram/@liampayne). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development in the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, authorities have arrested two individuals believed to be connected to the circumstances surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month. Payne, aged 30, was discovered dead after plummeting from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16. An autopsy revealed he had been under the influence of several drugs.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the arrested individuals include a hotel maintenance worker and a suspected local drug dealer. Both are accused of providing the narcotics present in Payne's system at the time of his death. This investigation also led police to search the home of an Argentine businessman, who allegedly posed as Payne's manager in his final days.

In another twist, sources say Payne's hotel room was a chaotic scene with drugs, alcohol, and damaged property. He allegedly had an argument with two women, identified only as "L" and "R," whom he reportedly met through an escort app. Investigations are ongoing, with police seeking more information about the moments leading to his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

