Emma Stone's Audition Triumph: Eisenberg's Surprising Reaction

Actor Jesse Eisenberg recalls Emma Stone's impressive audition for 'Zombieland' that left a lasting impact on him. Despite being already cast, Eisenberg witnessed Stone's humor and quick wit as she impressed the casting team, overshadowing other actresses vying for the role in Ruben Fleischer's post-apocalyptic comedy.

Actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg shared an eye-opening moment from the auditions of the 2009 film 'Zombieland', where co-star Emma Stone left a remarkable impression. According to a report by Deadline, Eisenberg, who was already cast, observed Stone's unique approach during her audition for the post-apocalyptic zombie comedy.

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Eisenberg recounted how Stone's humorous and sharp delivery of lines made him feel dwarfed. "She just started making fun of me in the scene with quick-witted insults," Eisenberg humorously noted, adding that Stone, who was only 19 at the time, was a "spectacularly, unusually brilliant person."

'Zombieland', directed by Ruben Fleischer and penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, features a virus-stricken world where a group of strangers, including Eisenberg and Stone, embark on a journey to a rumored sanctuary in Los Angeles. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Abigail Breslin, and Bill Murray alongside them.

