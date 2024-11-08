Left Menu

Beyonce Reigns: 11 Grammy Nominations Highlight Country Music Crossover

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with 11, including Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter,' her country music debut. She competes against Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and newcomers like Sabrina Carpenter. The awards will be decided by members of the Recording Academy, celebrating diverse music legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:52 IST
Beyonce

Beyonce emerged as the dominant force in the Grammy nominations announced on Friday, securing 11 nods, including for Album of the Year with her country music debut 'Cowboy Carter.' This marks a significant step as women artists lead in the prestigious category.

Trailing her with seven nominations are Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, while Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan garnered six each. Notably, Beyonce has never clinched the Album of the Year award, a prize Swift has won four times and aims for again with 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

In a historic milestone, 'Cowboy Carter' became the first album by a Black woman to top the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Despite its acclaim, it was overlooked by the Country Music Awards. Not just content with Album of the Year, Beyonce's hit 'Texas Hold 'Em' earned nods for Record and Song of the Year. All eyes are set on the Grammy ceremony as the music world anticipates who will take home the top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

