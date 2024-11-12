Illuminating India: Light + LED Expo 2024 Set to Shine

The capital city of India, Delhi, will host the much-anticipated Light + LED Expo India 2024. The event aims to spotlight cutting-edge LED and lighting solutions from November 21 to 23, 2024, at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, Delhi.

The exhibition will feature over 240 exhibitors from nine countries, bringing advanced products into the spotlight. Covering a massive 14,000 sqm area, the expo will present diverse applications of LED technology, emphasizing its role in energy efficiency and urban development.

Government initiatives like UJALA and the LED Street Lighting National Programme have already fueled LED adoption across India. With the country's semiconductor ecosystem gaining strength, the expo offers an ideal platform for stakeholders to explore innovative lighting solutions, pushing India's potential as a global manufacturing hub.

