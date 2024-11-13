Varanasi's Skies Closed: Dev Deepawali No-Fly Zone Imposed

Varanasi, a city steeped in history and tradition, has instituted a no-fly zone as of November 12, extending until midnight, November 16. This directive comes ahead of the Dev Deepawali festival, a significant event that is expected to draw lakhs of devotees and various VIPs to the area.

The Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shivasimpi Channappa, has announced that the prohibition on drones, kites, balloons, and paragliders is crucial for maintaining security. This decision, enacted under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 163, emphasizes the need to prevent any potential security risks during the celebrations.

Dev Deepawali, celebrated on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik, marks the triumph of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. The festival's significance and the resulting higher footfall necessitate stringent measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)