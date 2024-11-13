Left Menu

Varanasi's Skies Closed: Dev Deepawali No-Fly Zone Imposed

Varanasi has been declared a no-fly zone from November 12 to November 16 to ensure security during the Dev Deepawali festival. The measure, issued under BNSS Section 163, prohibits drones and other aerial objects without authorization due to the expected influx of people and VIPs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:08 IST
Varanasi's Skies Closed: Dev Deepawali No-Fly Zone Imposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi, a city steeped in history and tradition, has instituted a no-fly zone as of November 12, extending until midnight, November 16. This directive comes ahead of the Dev Deepawali festival, a significant event that is expected to draw lakhs of devotees and various VIPs to the area.

The Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Shivasimpi Channappa, has announced that the prohibition on drones, kites, balloons, and paragliders is crucial for maintaining security. This decision, enacted under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Section 163, emphasizes the need to prevent any potential security risks during the celebrations.

Dev Deepawali, celebrated on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Kartik, marks the triumph of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasura. The festival's significance and the resulting higher footfall necessitate stringent measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024