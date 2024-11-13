Left Menu

John Krasinski: People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski has been named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2024. Known for his role in 'The Office,' Krasinski is also a director and family man, married to actress Emily Blunt. This title won’t change his life at home much, apart from possibly doing more chores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:42 IST
John Krasinski

John Krasinski, renowned actor and director, has been officially named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2024, a title previously held by Patrick Dempsey of 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Krasinski, famous for his role in the television comedy 'The Office', expressed shock at the accolade, humorously wondering if he was being punked. Despite his Hollywood success, he values his roles as a husband and father most, relishing family life in Brooklyn with his wife, actress Emily Blunt, and their two daughters.

Krasinski and Blunt, married for 14 years, share a deeply supportive and evolving partnership, and he was enthusiastic to share the news with her. Jokingly, Krasinski foresaw more household chores despite his new title. Moving forward, he remains committed to both his family and film projects, including directing the recent comedy 'IF' and the 'A Quiet Place' series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

