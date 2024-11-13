John Krasinski: People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski, renowned actor and director, has been officially named People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2024, a title previously held by Patrick Dempsey of 'Grey's Anatomy.'

Krasinski, famous for his role in the television comedy 'The Office', expressed shock at the accolade, humorously wondering if he was being punked. Despite his Hollywood success, he values his roles as a husband and father most, relishing family life in Brooklyn with his wife, actress Emily Blunt, and their two daughters.

Krasinski and Blunt, married for 14 years, share a deeply supportive and evolving partnership, and he was enthusiastic to share the news with her. Jokingly, Krasinski foresaw more household chores despite his new title. Moving forward, he remains committed to both his family and film projects, including directing the recent comedy 'IF' and the 'A Quiet Place' series.

(With inputs from agencies.)