US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha have arrived in Delhi for a four-day visit. Security has been heightened across the city, with numerous drills carried out to ensure safety during their stay. Their itinerary includes visiting cultural sites and engaging with local traditions.
21-04-2025
With security heightened across Delhi, US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha landed at the Palam airbase for their four-day visit to India early Monday morning.
Accompanied by their three children, the Vance family is expected to explore key cultural landmarks, starting with a visit to the Akshardham temple in the evening after a thorough security sweep.
Their plans also include visits to a local shopping complex known for traditional Indian crafts, with routes being meticulously cleared by the Delhi Traffic Police to ensure seamless travel. Vance will continue his India tour with stops in Jaipur and Agra.
