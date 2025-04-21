Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand
Six Naxals were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos and police in Bokaro, Jharkhand. The operation, which started early Monday morning, continues in Lugu Hills. Security forces seized weapons including two INSAS rifles. No security personnel were injured in this high-stakes operation.
In a significant operation on Monday morning, six Naxals were killed in an encounter with CoBRA commandos of the CRPF and local police forces in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand, officials reported.
Commencing around 5:30 am, the exchange of fire persists in the Lugu Hills area within Lalpania. The joint operation by the 209 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action has so far resulted in the neutralization of six Naxals. Weapons, including two INSAS rifles, a self-loading rifle, and a pistol, were seized during the action, as per the officials.
The CoBRA unit, known for its expertise in jungle warfare, remains engaged without reporting any injuries among the security personnel involved in this ongoing operation.
