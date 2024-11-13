Subhash Ghai Announces Anticipated 'Aitraaz 2' Sequel

In a thrilling announcement that has ignited excitement among film enthusiasts, renowned director Subhash Ghai is set to revisit his cinematic legacy with 'Aitraaz 2', a sequel marking the 20th anniversary of the original 2004 blockbuster, 'Aitraaz'.

The original film, a romantic thriller, captivated audiences with a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Building on the film's daring narrative and memorable performances, Ghai has confirmed that the script for 'Aitraaz 2' is complete after an extensive three-year effort.

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Ghai reminisced about Priyanka Chopra's initial reservations in playing the pivotal role of Sonia, who levels charges of sexual harassment against her ex-lover. Describing Priyanka as 'bold and beautiful,' Ghai praised her performance, which continues to resonate with audiences two decades later.

(With inputs from agencies.)