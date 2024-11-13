Denmark Abandons Centuries-Old Royal Warrant Labelling Tradition

The Danish royal court has announced plans to discontinue the historic Royal Warrant labelling system that allows companies to display the Danish crown on their branding. The system, which has existed since the 1800s, will be phased out by December 31, 2029, impacting over 109 companies.

This five-year renewable designation included titles like 'Holder of the Royal Warrant' and 'By Appointment to the Royal Danish Court.' However, according to a statement released by the palace, such recognitions are considered outdated in the modern era. The system originally recognized companies consistently supplying to the royals.

The decision aligns with recent changes in the Danish royal family, including King Frederik's ascension after Queen Margrethe II stepped down due to health reasons. The royal house now includes two queens, with Frederik's wife becoming Queen Mary, and their son Christian positioned as crown prince.

(With inputs from agencies.)