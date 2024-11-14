Historic Necklace Auction Fetches Over $4 Million Amid Intriguing Past
A diamond-studded necklace linked to Marie Antoinette's infamous downfall was sold at a Geneva auction for 4.26 million Swiss francs. Originally valued at up to 2 million, the Georgian-era piece sparked a competitive bidding war. The necklace's rich history, linked to the Diamond Necklace Affair, adds to its allure.
A diamond-studded necklace, believed to have ties to a scandal involving Marie Antoinette, fetched 4.26 million Swiss francs at a Geneva auction on Wednesday.
The Georgian-era piece, boasting 300 carats of diamonds, surpassed its estimated value of up to 2 million francs, highlighting the continued interest in jewels with historical significance. The sale, conducted by Sotheby's, saw fierce bidding, ultimately concluding with an undisclosed female buyer.
The necklace's history, particularly its connection to the 1785 Diamond Necklace Affair, added intrigue to the auction. This notorious event, involving a fraudulent purchase under the guise of the French queen, contributed to the revolution that ended Marie Antoinette's reign.
