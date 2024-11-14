Left Menu

Historic Necklace Auction Fetches Over $4 Million Amid Intriguing Past

A diamond-studded necklace linked to Marie Antoinette's infamous downfall was sold at a Geneva auction for 4.26 million Swiss francs. Originally valued at up to 2 million, the Georgian-era piece sparked a competitive bidding war. The necklace's rich history, linked to the Diamond Necklace Affair, adds to its allure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:58 IST
Historic Necklace Auction Fetches Over $4 Million Amid Intriguing Past

A diamond-studded necklace, believed to have ties to a scandal involving Marie Antoinette, fetched 4.26 million Swiss francs at a Geneva auction on Wednesday.

The Georgian-era piece, boasting 300 carats of diamonds, surpassed its estimated value of up to 2 million francs, highlighting the continued interest in jewels with historical significance. The sale, conducted by Sotheby's, saw fierce bidding, ultimately concluding with an undisclosed female buyer.

The necklace's history, particularly its connection to the 1785 Diamond Necklace Affair, added intrigue to the auction. This notorious event, involving a fraudulent purchase under the guise of the French queen, contributed to the revolution that ended Marie Antoinette's reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024