Historic Necklace Auction Fetches Over $4 Million Amid Intriguing Past

A diamond-studded necklace, believed to have ties to a scandal involving Marie Antoinette, fetched 4.26 million Swiss francs at a Geneva auction on Wednesday.

The Georgian-era piece, boasting 300 carats of diamonds, surpassed its estimated value of up to 2 million francs, highlighting the continued interest in jewels with historical significance. The sale, conducted by Sotheby's, saw fierce bidding, ultimately concluding with an undisclosed female buyer.

The necklace's history, particularly its connection to the 1785 Diamond Necklace Affair, added intrigue to the auction. This notorious event, involving a fraudulent purchase under the guise of the French queen, contributed to the revolution that ended Marie Antoinette's reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)