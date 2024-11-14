Left Menu

Entertainment World Buzz: From People’s 'Sexiest Man Alive' to Jazz Legacy

In entertainment, John Krasinski is crowned People magazine's 'sexiest man alive,' while Billy Bob Thornton delves into the oil industry for his role in 'Landman.' The 'Yellowstone' cast teases fans, and jazz drummer Roy Haynes dies at 99. Samantha Harvey wins the Booker Prize for her novel 'Orbital.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 02:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 02:29 IST
John Krasinski, the widely adored actor known for his role in 'The Office,' has been hailed as People magazine's 'sexiest man alive' for 2024, following Patrick Dempsey. Krasinski reacted humorously, expressing a mix of surprise and amusement at the honor.

Meanwhile, in the realm of television, Billy Bob Thornton expressed delight at immersing himself in the intricacies of the oil industry for his character in the series 'Landman.' His newfound knowledge shed light on the broad spectrum of oil's applications in everyday life.

Adding to entertainment news, the much-acclaimed series 'Yellowstone' continues to captivate audiences as actor Cole Hauser addresses fan theories surrounding the season finale. In the world of literature, Samantha Harvey claims the 2024 Booker Prize for her novel 'Orbital,' set aboard the International Space Station.

