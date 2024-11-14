Left Menu

British Museum Secures Historic Chinese Ceramics Donation

The British Museum has received a historic donation of 1,700 Chinese ceramics valued at around 1 billion pounds. Donated by the Percival David Foundation, this is the largest gift in the museum's history. The collection includes notable pieces like the 'David vases' and a renowned 'chicken cup'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:00 IST
British Museum Secures Historic Chinese Ceramics Donation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Museum has announced the receipt of a monumental donation comprising 1,700 pieces of famed Chinese ceramics, collectively valued at approximately 1 billion pounds. This unprecedented gift marks the largest donation in the museum's nearly 300-year history.

The collection, generously contributed by the Percival David Foundation, includes illustrious items such as the blue-and-white 'David vases' from 1351 and the late 15th-century 'chicken cup', a highly coveted artifact in the realm of Chinese art. Additionally, it features 'Ru wares', dating back to the late 11th century. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum, hailed this bequest as a significant endorsement of the museum's future.

In light of this donation, the British Museum's Chinese ceramics collection has become one of the most significant held by any public institution outside the Chinese-speaking world, totaling 10,000 objects. The Museum also plans to loan select pieces to the Shanghai Museum and the Metropolitan Museum in New York. British arts minister Chris Bryant emphasized the collection's role in enlightening future generations. This historic donation underscores porcelain's origins in China around AD 600, marking it as the most advanced globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024