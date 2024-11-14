Erumeli's New Devotional Hub: A Global Standard for Pilgrims

The Kerala government has unveiled plans to develop an international-standard devotional hub at Erumeli, as announced by Revenue Minister K Rajan. Set to launch post the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, this initiative aims to transform the regional spiritual landscape.

The project will unfold in three stages. The first phase emphasizes affordable parking, followed by eateries, cafes, and restrooms in the second. The third stage includes accommodations, featuring guest houses and dormitories. Additional funds from flood relief will bolster infrastructure improvements.

Phase one development already commenced on the state-owned six-and-a-half-acre site. As the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilaku festival approaches on November 16, this initiative marks a significant push towards bolstering pilgrim facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)