Left Menu

Youth Voices Unite: Climate Change and Children's Rights

UNICEF Maharashtra collaborates with the Consulate General of France to empower young changemakers on Children's Day. This initiative bridges the gap between policymakers and youth activists, promoting sustainable practices and children's rights while advancing the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:55 IST
Youth Voices Unite: Climate Change and Children's Rights
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant collaboration on Children's Day, UNICEF Maharashtra teamed up with the Consulate General of France to empower youth in tackling climate change and advocating for children's rights.

''The collaboration between France and India is strengthening, notably in engaging the youth in meaningful change,'' expressed Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai.

This initiative seeks to close the gap between policymakers, corporate leaders, and youth activists by ensuring robust partnerships to share effective climate strategies at the community level and amplify youth voices in policy discussions, focusing on sustainable goals in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024