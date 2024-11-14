Youth Voices Unite: Climate Change and Children's Rights

In a significant collaboration on Children's Day, UNICEF Maharashtra teamed up with the Consulate General of France to empower youth in tackling climate change and advocating for children's rights.

''The collaboration between France and India is strengthening, notably in engaging the youth in meaningful change,'' expressed Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai.

This initiative seeks to close the gap between policymakers, corporate leaders, and youth activists by ensuring robust partnerships to share effective climate strategies at the community level and amplify youth voices in policy discussions, focusing on sustainable goals in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)