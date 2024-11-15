Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Tyson vs. Paul in the Ring

Mike Tyson, 58, is set to face Jake Paul at a highly anticipated boxing match at AT&T Stadium. The fight, airing on Netflix, marks Tyson's return to the ring after 19 years. Despite being criticized, Tyson states it's not about money but personal challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 07:12 IST
Clash of Titans: Tyson vs. Paul in the Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mike Tyson has reignited his boxing career by accepting a match against social media sensation Jake Paul. The pair faced off at Thursday's weigh-in in Arlington, Texas, where tensions flared as Tyson slapped Paul, brushing off words for action.

The former heavyweight champion, 58, is slated to fight at AT&T Stadium on Friday in what promises to be a widely-watched event, with Netflix broadcasting its first live boxing match. The bout has sparked international interest and controversy.

Critics, including British promoter Eddie Hearn, have branded the fight as reckless. Yet Tyson, undeterred by the naysayers, maintains the fight is purely about testing his own limits, not financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

