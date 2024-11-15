Clash of Titans: Tyson vs. Paul in the Ring

In a dramatic turn of events, Mike Tyson has reignited his boxing career by accepting a match against social media sensation Jake Paul. The pair faced off at Thursday's weigh-in in Arlington, Texas, where tensions flared as Tyson slapped Paul, brushing off words for action.

The former heavyweight champion, 58, is slated to fight at AT&T Stadium on Friday in what promises to be a widely-watched event, with Netflix broadcasting its first live boxing match. The bout has sparked international interest and controversy.

Critics, including British promoter Eddie Hearn, have branded the fight as reckless. Yet Tyson, undeterred by the naysayers, maintains the fight is purely about testing his own limits, not financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)