Reviving Gladiatorial Glory at The Colosseum: Airbnb Sponsors Historic Event Amid Criticism

The iconic Roman Colosseum is set to host staged gladiator fights after two millennia, thanks to a $1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb designed to foster 'conscious tourism.'

Announced as part of a collaboration with the release of Ridley Scott's "Gladiators II," the deal will fund educational programs about the amphitheater's history.

The arrangement enables selected Airbnb users to participate in mock battles, yet it draws criticism from citizens and activists concerned about overtourism and affordability issues in Rome, reflecting a wider European trend.

