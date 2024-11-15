Left Menu

Reviving Gladiatorial Glory at The Colosseum: Airbnb Sponsors Historic Event Amid Criticism

Airbnb is sponsoring staged gladiator fights at the Colosseum for the first time in 2000 years, under a $1.5 million deal to promote conscious tourism. Critics argue it exacerbates overtourism and housing issues. The initiative coincides with the release of 'Gladiators II' and is met with mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

The iconic Roman Colosseum is set to host staged gladiator fights after two millennia, thanks to a $1.5 million sponsorship deal with Airbnb designed to foster 'conscious tourism.'

Announced as part of a collaboration with the release of Ridley Scott's "Gladiators II," the deal will fund educational programs about the amphitheater's history.

The arrangement enables selected Airbnb users to participate in mock battles, yet it draws criticism from citizens and activists concerned about overtourism and affordability issues in Rome, reflecting a wider European trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

