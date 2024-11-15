Margot Robbie's Surreal Titanic Connection on 'Wolf of Wall Street' Set

Margot Robbie, the acclaimed Australian actress known for her vibrant role as Barbie in the 2023 blockbuster, recently disclosed an unusual acting technique she employs to draw out real emotions during filming. In an interview with People magazine, Robbie shared that the emotional score from James Cameron's 1997 classic, 'Titanic', serves as her go-to method for genuine on-screen tears.

Robbie explained the effectiveness of this method during her performance as Naomi Lapaglia in 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. She described how the haunting music of 'Titanic' instantly transports her to an emotional state, perfectly timed for scenes requiring intense expression, such as when her character demands a divorce.

The technique took on an added layer of surrealism when Robbie found herself in proximity to 'Titanic' legends Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who happened to visit the set during filming. Observing Winslet alongside DiCaprio while listening to the familiar soundtrack, Robbie experienced a striking blend of reality and nostalgic homage, enhancing the emotional gravity of her performance.

