Trailblazing Women Sailors Embark on Epic Voyage

On Friday, Western Australia's Parliament celebrated the achievements of the women crew from the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini as they arrived in Fremantle. The vessel, guided by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, is on an ambitious global circumnavigation known as Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

The historic expedition, which set sail from Goa, is earning widespread admiration and aims to inspire young women to explore careers in the Indian Navy. Sue Ellery from the Legislative Council of Western Australia praised the crew's groundbreaking endeavors, highlighting the impact of their accomplishments on future female naval candidates.

Having navigated approximately 4,900 nautical miles under varying weather conditions, the crew demonstrates admirable resilience and skill. Their journey, which featured crossing significant maritime milestones, continues with high spirits as they extend their expedition across international waters.

