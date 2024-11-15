Left Menu

Trailblazing Women Sailors Embark on Epic Voyage

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini, helmed by women crew members Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, is on a global circumnavigation mission called Navika Sagar Parikrama II. Celebrated by the Western Australian Parliament, their journey inspires many and features challenging weather conditions but remains successful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:23 IST
Trailblazing Women Sailors Embark on Epic Voyage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Friday, Western Australia's Parliament celebrated the achievements of the women crew from the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini as they arrived in Fremantle. The vessel, guided by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A, is on an ambitious global circumnavigation known as Navika Sagar Parikrama II.

The historic expedition, which set sail from Goa, is earning widespread admiration and aims to inspire young women to explore careers in the Indian Navy. Sue Ellery from the Legislative Council of Western Australia praised the crew's groundbreaking endeavors, highlighting the impact of their accomplishments on future female naval candidates.

Having navigated approximately 4,900 nautical miles under varying weather conditions, the crew demonstrates admirable resilience and skill. Their journey, which featured crossing significant maritime milestones, continues with high spirits as they extend their expedition across international waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024