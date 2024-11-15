Celebrating Bhawan Birsa Munda: Legacy and Lessons for India

Marking the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in honoring the legacy of tribal icons. She advocated for advancing the development of Scheduled Tribe communities as a genuine homage to Munda and other tribal freedom fighters who played crucial roles in India's history.

President Murmu, in an article titled 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda at 150: Celebrating the Spirit of Janjatiya Gaurav,' reflected on how Birsa Munda's contributions and those of other tribal heroes are increasingly recognized. She highlighted initiatives like the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, aimed at closing social infrastructure gaps in tribal villages, showcasing governmental commitment to tribal welfare.

Murmu recounted her interactions with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, describing them as moving experiences. She also paid tribute to Munda's fight against colonialism, describing it as a quest for justice and cultural identity, paralleling the aspirations of youth across communities in India today.

