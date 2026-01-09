Tragedy and Tensions: The Kapsad Village Incident

In the quiet village of Kapsad in Sardhana, a wave of grief washed over the community following the murder of a Dalit woman and the alleged abduction of her daughter, officials confirmed on Friday. The administration deployed a heavy police presence to prevent any disturbance in the aftermath.

The victim's body was cremated late Friday after protracted negotiations between her family and local authorities. The family, demanding justice, initially refused her last rites, insisting on the arrest of the accused and the demolition of their allegedly illegal constructions.

Political tensions rise as prominent leaders visit the site, promising justice. Samajwadi Party workers clashed with police, demanding swift action. Officials assure the family of ongoing efforts to capture the suspects, as the case gains increasing attention from state leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)