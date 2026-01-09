Harsh Dubey to Lead Vidarbha in Crucial Knock-Out Clash

Harsh Dubey will take on the captaincy role of Vidarbha's 17-member squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, set to compete in the knock-out matches in Bengaluru.

Akshay Wadkar, injured during the league phase, has been substituted by Rohit Binkar. No other changes have been made by the VCA's Senior Selection Committee.

The quarter-final clash against Delhi is scheduled for January 13, to be played at BCCI's COE Ground 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)