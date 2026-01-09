Left Menu

Harsh Dubey to Lead Vidarbha in Crucial Knock-Out Clash

Harsh Dubey is set to captain Vidarbha's 17-member squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knock-out matches in Bengaluru. Due to an injury, Akshay Wadkar has been replaced by Rohit Binkar. The team will face Delhi in the quarter-finals on January 13 at BCCI's COE Ground 2.

Harsh Dubey will take on the captaincy role of Vidarbha's 17-member squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, set to compete in the knock-out matches in Bengaluru.

Akshay Wadkar, injured during the league phase, has been substituted by Rohit Binkar. No other changes have been made by the VCA's Senior Selection Committee.

The quarter-final clash against Delhi is scheduled for January 13, to be played at BCCI's COE Ground 2.

