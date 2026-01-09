Left Menu

Russia's Oreshnik Missile Escalates Tensions Near NATO Border

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:44 IST
In a bold and provocative move, Russia fired a hypersonic Oreshnik missile into Ukraine's territory, close to the NATO-member Poland border. This distinctively marks Russia's second use of the missile against Ukraine, escalating tensions during a period rife with air attacks.

The Oreshnik, a formidable intermediate-range ballistic missile, can carry nuclear warheads, though it appeared to be launched with dummy warheads. This strike is seen as an attempt to intimidate European allies amid ongoing conflict negotiations and in response to unfounded claims of an attempted attack on a residence of President Vladimir Putin.

The missile attack, which inflicted damage and casualties in Kyiv, prompted strong international criticism. Ukrainian officials claim it reflects a severe threat to European security, with calls for stronger defense measures and sanctions against Moscow as global condemnation grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

