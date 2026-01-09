Denmark MP Urges India to Oppose US Greenland Ambitions

In a candid appeal, Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov has called on India to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial bid to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory under Denmark. Highlighting the critical principles at stake, Jarlov stressed that the acceptance of such territorial claims could incite global disorder.

In an interview with ANI, Jarlov condemned the U.S. notion of sovereignty over Greenland, propelled by its valuable resources, arguing there is no justifiable threat from outside forces. Specifying Trump's actions as unjust, he refuted claims of potential threats from countries like Russia or China, describing them as fabricated narratives.

Jarlov pointed out the drastic reduction of the U.S. military presence in Greenland, from 15,000 troops to just 150, as evidence against any significant external threat. He urged for international solidarity against such unfounded territorial annexations, underscoring that chaos and conflict could ensue if such actions become normalized.

