Left Menu

Denmark MP Urges India to Oppose US Greenland Ambitions

Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov urges India's support against the US's renewed attempt to annex Greenland. Condemning Trump's actions, Jarlov warns of chaos if such claims are accepted globally, asserting there's no strategic threat justifying the takeover. He labels US claims of external threats to Greenland as fictitious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:46 IST
Denmark MP Urges India to Oppose US Greenland Ambitions
Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov (Photo/X@RasmusJarlov). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

In a candid appeal, Danish MP Rasmus Jarlov has called on India to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial bid to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory under Denmark. Highlighting the critical principles at stake, Jarlov stressed that the acceptance of such territorial claims could incite global disorder.

In an interview with ANI, Jarlov condemned the U.S. notion of sovereignty over Greenland, propelled by its valuable resources, arguing there is no justifiable threat from outside forces. Specifying Trump's actions as unjust, he refuted claims of potential threats from countries like Russia or China, describing them as fabricated narratives.

Jarlov pointed out the drastic reduction of the U.S. military presence in Greenland, from 15,000 troops to just 150, as evidence against any significant external threat. He urged for international solidarity against such unfounded territorial annexations, underscoring that chaos and conflict could ensue if such actions become normalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Leader Accuses Central Government of Undermining Rural Employment

Controversy Over MGNREGA: Congress Leader Accuses Central Government of Unde...

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Civilian Vessels in Odesa

Escalating Tensions: Russia Targets Civilian Vessels in Odesa

 Global
3
Empowering Mothers: India's Successful Nationwide Maternity Scheme Initiative

Empowering Mothers: India's Successful Nationwide Maternity Scheme Initiativ...

 India
4
Assembly Uproar: Video, FIR, and Political Turmoil in Delhi

Assembly Uproar: Video, FIR, and Political Turmoil in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026