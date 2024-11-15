Suriya's Kanguva Storms Global Box Office
Tamil movie 'Kanguva,' starring South cinema icon Suriya, amassed Rs 58.62 crore globally on its opening day. The film, directed by Siva, is backed by UV Creations and Studio Green. It marks the Tamil debut of Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, drawing widespread acclaim.
Tamil cinema superstar Suriya's latest movie, 'Kanguva,' has made a powerful debut, earning Rs 58.62 crore at the global box office on its first day, according to its producers.
The film, described as a 'mighty valiant saga' spanning generations, premiered in theaters on Thursday. It is a collaborative production involving UV Creations and Studio Green.
'Kanguva,' directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil cinema debuts, alongside actors Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.
