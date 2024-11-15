Suriya's Kanguva Storms Global Box Office

Tamil cinema superstar Suriya's latest movie, 'Kanguva,' has made a powerful debut, earning Rs 58.62 crore at the global box office on its first day, according to its producers.

The film, described as a 'mighty valiant saga' spanning generations, premiered in theaters on Thursday. It is a collaborative production involving UV Creations and Studio Green.

'Kanguva,' directed by Siva and produced by K E Gnanavel Raja, features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in their Tamil cinema debuts, alongside actors Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

