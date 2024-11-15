Left Menu

Celebrating Unity: 555th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Unites Sikhs in Pakistan

Over 2,500 Sikhs from India participated in grand celebrations in Pakistan for Guru Nanak Dev's 555th birth anniversary. The event at Nankana Sahib included a procession and fireworks, highlighting unity among Sikhs worldwide, with reaffirmed commitments to peace and minority rights by Pakistani officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:48 IST
Celebrating Unity: 555th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Unites Sikhs in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Thousands of Sikhs, including 2,500 from India, gathered in Pakistan on Friday for the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Sikhism's founder, at Nankana Sahib.

The grand event featured a colorful procession and an evening fireworks display. Pakistani and Indian Sikh leaders emphasized unity and appreciation for minority rights.

Pakistani officials announced new measures for the welfare of Sikh pilgrims and plans to enhance minority protections, including a forthcoming Minority Card program for financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

