Celebrating Unity: 555th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Unites Sikhs in Pakistan

Thousands of Sikhs, including 2,500 from India, gathered in Pakistan on Friday for the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Sikhism's founder, at Nankana Sahib.

The grand event featured a colorful procession and an evening fireworks display. Pakistani and Indian Sikh leaders emphasized unity and appreciation for minority rights.

Pakistani officials announced new measures for the welfare of Sikh pilgrims and plans to enhance minority protections, including a forthcoming Minority Card program for financial aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)