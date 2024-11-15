Family of Malcolm X Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over His Assassination

The family of Malcolm X has initiated a $100-million lawsuit accusing the FBI, CIA, and New York Police Department of allowing the assassination of the renowned civil rights leader nearly 60 years ago.

The lawsuit asserts that these agencies knew about the plot to kill Malcolm X and failed to intervene. Filed by Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and other relatives, the legal action seeks justice and reparations, while civil-rights attorney Ben Crump claims that they conspired in his assassination.

The lawsuit aims to illuminate the events surrounding Malcolm X's death, countering official narratives while raising the possibility of government involvement, a suspicion that has lingered for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)