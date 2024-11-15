Left Menu

Family of Malcolm X Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over His Assassination

Malcolm X's family has filed a $100-million lawsuit alleging that the FBI, CIA, and NYPD facilitated his assassination. The lawsuit seeks to uncover the truth and bring reparations to his family. Despite Talmadge Hayer confessing to the murder, suspicions of government involvement persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:15 IST
Family of Malcolm X Files $100 Million Lawsuit Over His Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The family of Malcolm X has initiated a $100-million lawsuit accusing the FBI, CIA, and New York Police Department of allowing the assassination of the renowned civil rights leader nearly 60 years ago.

The lawsuit asserts that these agencies knew about the plot to kill Malcolm X and failed to intervene. Filed by Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and other relatives, the legal action seeks justice and reparations, while civil-rights attorney Ben Crump claims that they conspired in his assassination.

The lawsuit aims to illuminate the events surrounding Malcolm X's death, countering official narratives while raising the possibility of government involvement, a suspicion that has lingered for decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024