Conan O'Brien to Host 97th Oscars

Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscars in 2025, marking his first time leading the event. Known for his humor and TV expertise, O'Brien will bring his unique style to the ceremony, following in the footsteps of Jimmy Kimmel.

Oscars

Conan O'Brien, celebrated comedian and former late-night host, has been announced as the presenter for the 97th Academy Awards, scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This marks O'Brien's debut as the Oscars host.

The decision was confirmed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang praised O'Brien's exceptional humor and profound love for film, citing him as the ideal figure to lead the prestigious cinematic celebration. They highlighted his ability to engage with audiences, a crucial quality for honoring this year's standout films and filmmakers.

O'Brien humorously acknowledged the role in his signature comedic style, mentioning it alongside a fictional fast-food product release. He is known for his popular late-night shows, including 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien.' O'Brien takes over the role from Jimmy Kimmel, emphasizing his strengths in live television as key attributes for a successful Oscars host.

