Left Menu

Celeste Caeiro: The Woman Behind the Carnation Revolution

Celeste Caeiro, the Portuguese woman who symbolically handed carnations to soldiers during the 1974 Carnation Revolution, passed away at the age of 91. Her death elicited widespread mourning and gratitude, as she is remembered for her significant contribution to the nearly bloodless leftist coup against a fascist dictatorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:06 IST
Celeste Caeiro: The Woman Behind the Carnation Revolution
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Celeste Caeiro, renowned for her symbolic role in Portugal's 1974 Carnation Revolution, has died at 91. Known for distributing carnations to soldiers during the coup, Caeiro's passing was met with an outpouring of grief and gratitude from the public and officials.

The event, marking the overthrow of a fascist regime, was coincidentally tied to the anniversary of a restaurant where Caeiro worked. Instead of celebrating, she took home the carnations meant for the occasion, distributing them to soldiers during the coup.

The imagery of soldiers with carnations in their rifles became the emblem of the revolution. Her actions are celebrated as pivotal, with echoes of gratitude resonating deeply within the community and beyond, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024