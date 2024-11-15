Celeste Caeiro: The Woman Behind the Carnation Revolution

Celeste Caeiro, renowned for her symbolic role in Portugal's 1974 Carnation Revolution, has died at 91. Known for distributing carnations to soldiers during the coup, Caeiro's passing was met with an outpouring of grief and gratitude from the public and officials.

The event, marking the overthrow of a fascist regime, was coincidentally tied to the anniversary of a restaurant where Caeiro worked. Instead of celebrating, she took home the carnations meant for the occasion, distributing them to soldiers during the coup.

The imagery of soldiers with carnations in their rifles became the emblem of the revolution. Her actions are celebrated as pivotal, with echoes of gratitude resonating deeply within the community and beyond, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the coup.

