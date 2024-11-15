Left Menu

Dev Deepawali Illuminates the Sacred Sangam in Grand Celebration

The Dev Deepawali celebration at the Sangam in Prayagraj featured a grand ceremony with oil lamps, cultural programs, and fireworks. Organized by local authorities, the festival honors Lord Shiva's victory over demon Tripurasura. Thousands gathered for the lights and rituals, marking Kartik Purnima festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The cities of Prayagraj came alive with a vibrant display of lights as thousands gathered to celebrate Dev Deepawali. The banks of the Sangam, Arail Ghat, and other iconic locations were illuminated with rows of oil lamps.

This grand celebration, organized by the district administration and the Prayagraj Mela Authority, was held on the full moon night of Kartik, marking the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasura.

Justice Prakash Padia inaugurated the event, which featured a grand Ganga and Yamuna aarti, cultural programs, and a mesmerizing fireworks display. Officials expressed their joy and extended greetings for Dev Deepawali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Kartik Purnima.

(With inputs from agencies.)

