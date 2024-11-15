Dev Deepawali Illuminates the Sacred Sangam in Grand Celebration

The cities of Prayagraj came alive with a vibrant display of lights as thousands gathered to celebrate Dev Deepawali. The banks of the Sangam, Arail Ghat, and other iconic locations were illuminated with rows of oil lamps.

This grand celebration, organized by the district administration and the Prayagraj Mela Authority, was held on the full moon night of Kartik, marking the victory of Lord Shiva over demon Tripurasura.

Justice Prakash Padia inaugurated the event, which featured a grand Ganga and Yamuna aarti, cultural programs, and a mesmerizing fireworks display. Officials expressed their joy and extended greetings for Dev Deepawali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Kartik Purnima.

(With inputs from agencies.)